‘Why Do You Have Muslim Friends?’: UP Police to Detained Activist

Verma also alleged the police abused him, denied him access to basic amenities and made degrading comments about his wife and his two-year-old daughter.

Verma was arrested along with The Hindu reporter, Omar Rashid, while both were sitting at a restaurant on 20 December 2019.

“I was having dinner with my friend, Omar Rashid when few policemen approached in plain clothes and took us to the Hazratganj Kotwali,” Verma told The Quint.

While Rashid was released a few hours later after report of his detention reached the chief minister’s office, Verma was only released from the Lucknow district jail on Tuesday, 14 January. He had been granted bail last week.