Why Did BJP Quell Calls for Hijab Ban in Madhya Pradesh Amid Row in Karnataka?

However, what followed his statement was unusual. When Chauhan was posed with the same questions, he denied commenting on the matter. A day after that, on 9 February, the state's home minister, known for his strong pro-right-wing comments on polarising issues, denied Parmar's claims of implementing a new dress code in schools.

Later that same day, Chauhan reportedly reprimanded the school education minister and advised other ministers not to make controversial remarks about the issue. Following that, Parmar released a video, saying his words were 'taken out of context'.

But what stood out was how the BJP unit had played down the hijab row in Madhya Pradesh, despite its established reputation of siding with its counterparts in other states, be it on the matters of love jihad, introducing an anti-conversion law, or a law against stone-pelting.

The Quint spoke to various senior journalists and political analysts to find out why the BJP in the state didn't back the party's own perceptions on the matter.