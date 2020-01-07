Why Are Trade Unions Opposing Labour Law Reforms?

But even as employers and labour consultants have long railed against the difficulty of hiring and firing under Indian employment laws, more and more factories have for decades been employing contract workers instead of permanent ones. Such contract workers have not been eligible for benefits or compensation on retrenchment.

At 8.3 percent, the average growth rate of contract employment was five percentage points more than that of regular jobs, according to a January 2019 report by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), a think-tank. The share of contract workers in total employment increased from 15.5 percent to 27.9 percent and directly-hired workers fell from 61.2 percent to 50.4 percent in the decade to 2015-16.

This has led to a decline in wages, benefits and work conditions and reduced accountability for companies even as they increased their profits, as IndiaSpend reported in March 2019.

“The issue is that if a firm can hire a contract worker, why would it hire a fixed-term worker who comes at a higher cost to the company? Unless this is resolved, I do not think it will take off,” said Radhicka Kapoor, an economist and senior fellow at ICRIER.