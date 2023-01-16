Wholesale Price Inflation Drops to 4.95% in December, Lowest in 22 Months

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) fell to 4.95 per cent for December 2022, against 5.85 percent recorded in November 2022, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Monday, 16 January.

This is the lowest it has stooped in the last 22 months.

“The decline in the rate of inflation in December 2022 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, food products, textiles and chemicals and chemical products,” the central ministry said in a press release.