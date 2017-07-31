Udham Singh: Actor & Revolutionary Who Avenged Jallianwala Bagh
He was hanged in his hometown in Punjab on 31 July, 1940, for O’Dwyer’s assassination.
(This story was first published on 31 July 2017. It has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the death anniversary of Udham Singh.)
Born on 26 December 1899, Sher Singh (who would later become Udham Singh) was the man who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O’Dwyer, the then governor-general of Punjab.
He was hanged in his hometown in Punjab on 31 July, 1940, for O’Dwyer’s assassination.
Published: 31 Jul 2017, 03:35 PM IST
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!