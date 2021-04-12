Who Is Sushil Chandra, the Next Chief Election Commissioner?
Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra is all set to become the next Chief Election Commissioner, reported news agency PTI.
Sources told PTI that Sushil Chandra’s name has been cleared for the top post at Chief Election Commissioner. The Election Commission (EC) has three members and it has been a tradition that the seniormost commissioner is appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner.
The order of his elevation is likely to be issued soon. Under him, the Election Commission would hold assembly polls in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
The last working day of the current Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora, is on 30 April 2021.
Who Is Sushil Chandra?
Sushil Chandra took charge as Election Commissioner of India on 15 February 2019. He belongs to the 1980 Batch of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).
Prior to his appointment as Election Commissioner of India, Chandra was posted as the Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the apex body that looks after the implementation of direct taxes in India.
Chandra served in the IRS for 38 years before assuming charge as Election Commissioner of India.
Early Life
Sushil Chandra was born on 15 May 1957 and pursued his BTech from Roorkee University. He also holds an LLB degree from DAV College, Dehradun.
He underwent several trainings at International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Indian Institute Management (IIM), Bengaluru. Before joining IRS, he was in the Indian Engineering Service.
Career & Achievements
Chandra has vast experience in various areas of taxation. He held several posts in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Delhi.
Chandra specialised in the field of tax investigation where he spent considerable time as Director of Investigation and Director General of Investigation, Mumbai and Gujarat, respectively followed by his stint as member (investigation), CBDT.
During his tenure as Chairman, CBDT, he also led the unearthing of illegal money used during the Assembly elections. In a bid to promote transparency between India and Switzerland, he signed treaties for automatic exchange of information.
(With Inputs from PTI)
