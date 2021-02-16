‘Toolkit’ Case Accused Shantanu Left Engineering Job for Activism

Beed resident Shantanu Muluk – one of the three environment activists accused by Delhi Police of having collaborated with a ‘pro-Khalistani outfit’ in bringing out a ‘toolkit’ on farmers’ protest – had quit his aerospace engineering job around six months back, to focus on the parched regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada.

As part of his shift to environmental activism, the 31-year-old had become a member of several green justice reading groups and kept a penchant for forming linkages between youth-led groups speaking up for the environment, reports The Times of India.