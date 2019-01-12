As Shah Faesal Quits Politics, A Look Back To Why He Left IAS

Shah cleared the air about reports of him joining politics, saying he will not be joining any political party as of now.

Shah also expressed his disgruntlement with the rise of mob-lynching incidents, curbing of free speech, and the rise of intolerance in the country.

“Undermining the very institutions like CBI, NIA and RBI has the potential of hurting the constitutional edifice of the country,” Faesal said, reiterating his reasons for resignation as mentioned in his Facebook post.

Faesal expressed relief on now being free to focus on these issues, which he otherwise overlooked as a member of the service.