Who Is R Venkataramani, the New Attorney General of India?

Senior Advocate R Venkataramani was on Wednesday, 28 September, appointed as the next Attorney General (AG) of India for a period of three years, the Ministry of Law and Justice said in a statement.

Venkataramani will succeed the incumbent Attorney General KK Venugopal whose tenure will end on 30 September.

Born on 13 April 1950 in Pondicherry, Venkataramani enrolled as a lawyer with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu in July 1977.

In 1979, he shifted his practice to the supreme court and was designated senior advocate by the apex court in 1997.