Who Is Lt General (Retd) Anil Chauhan, the New CDS of India?

Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan (retired) was on Wednesday, 28 September, appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). This is the first time a retired officer has been appointed to the post.

The development comes nine months after India’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat passed away in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

Lt General Chauhan retired as the Eastern Command Chief in May 2021. Even after demitting office, Chauhan continued to contribute to national security and strategic matters.

Born on 18 May 1961, Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Chauhan has held several instrumental posts and has had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and northeast India.