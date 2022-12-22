The 'Bikini Killer' Who Fled Tihar: Charles Sobhraj's India Connection

'The Serpent,' the 'Bikini Killer,' and the 'Splitting Killer' — these are just some of the monikers for Charles Sobhraj, a part-Indian, part-Vietnamese serial killer, whose life of crimes is arguably more gripping than any true-crime drama available on OTT platforms.

On Wednesday, 21 December, the Supreme Court of Nepal ordered the 78-year-old’s release and deportation to his home country, France, within 15 days. He was serving jail term in Nepal since 2003 for murdering two North American tourists.

Freed on health grounds, the notorious serial killer is accused of murdering at least 20 tourists in south and southeast Asia in the '70s.

He has been a subject of four biographies, three documentaries, a Hindi feature film Main Aur Charles with actor Randeep Hooda in the lead, and an eight-part BBC/Netflix drama series called The Serpent.

So, how did a boy from France ended up on Interpol’s most-wanted list and what is his connection with India?