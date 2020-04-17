‘While India Fights COVID-19, Pakistan Exports Terror’: Army Chief
On Friday, 17 April, Indian Army chief General MM Naravane came down heavily on Pakistan, saying that the country was “exporting terror” at a time when India and the rest of the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to ANI, Naravane said, “India is busy not just helping its own citizens but also the world by sending medical teams and medicines. On the other hand, Pakistan is exporting terror”.
The army chief added that the personnel who haven’t come into contact with any COVID-19 positive patient are being moved back to the units. “We have arranged for two special trains to take the army people. One will ply from Bengaluru to Jammu and the other from Bengaluru to Guwahati,” he told ANI.
Naravane also said that the Indian Army has seen only eight positive coronavirus cases so far. “Out of them, two people are doctors and one is a nursing assistant. Four of the personnel are responding well to the treatment. The one who had been diagnosed in Ladakh has completely recovered and he has joined duty”.
The General added that earlier this month, there was an infiltration attempt by terrorists that was successfully foiled. “The area from which the infiltrators came couldn’t have been possible without the active support from the Pakistani Army. It is very unfortunate that when the world is fighting a pandemic, our neighbour continues to foment trouble for us,” he said.
Recently, the Indian Army carried out precision strikes against terrorist launchpads in Dudhniyal area of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It also killed five terrorists who had infiltrated from Keran sector on 1 April.
(With inputs from ANI)
