Where Was Deshmukh on 15 Feb? MVA-BJP Spar Over Quarantine Claims 

While a dark cloud – the consequence of a ‘letter bomb’ by shunted top cop Param Bir Singh – looms over the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, different accounts have emerged on what state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was doing on 15 February 2021.

While leaders of the MVA said that Deshmukh was in home quarantine on the said date, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis has rejected the claim.