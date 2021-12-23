'When the Time Comes...': Harish Rawat Remains Cryptic About Tweets Against Cong
Harish Rawat's tweets had suggested that he was dissatisfied with the Congress top brass.
A day after his cryptic tweets suggesting that he was dissatisfied with the Congress top brass, Uttarakhand Congress leader Harish Rawat on Thursday, 23 December, said that he would speak further when the time comes.
"When the time comes, I will share everything with you. Who else will I speak to, if I don't speak to you? I will call you. For now, just have fun," Rawat told reporters on Thursday, reported NDTV.
Harish Rawat will attend a meeting with the party leaders in Delhi on Friday, where he has been invited to discuss impending issues ahead of the Uttarakhand elections, reported news agency ANI.
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Pritam Singh and Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal will also attend the meeting.
What Had Rawat Tweeted?
Indicating that he has "had enough," the former Uttarakhand chief minister on Wednesday had said, "Isn't it strange that as one is supposed to swim in the ocean that is the elections, the party organisation which is supposed to provide support, either refuses to help or plays a negative role.
"In this ocean, the government has unleashed several crocodiles. The people under whose orders I'm supposed to swim, their representatives have tied my hands and feet," he observed in a cryptic Twitter thread.
"I think often that 'Harish Rawat, this is enough. You've swam enough. Now it's time to rest. Then silently from one corner of my heart a voice says, 'Neither to be helpless, nor run run away (quote from the Mahabharata)'."Harish Rawat
The tweets have been construed as a warning and an expression of anguish to the party high command.
