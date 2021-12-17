'When Rape is Inevitable, Lie Down & Enjoy it': K'taka Congress MLA Sparks Row
KR Ramesh Kumar made the controversial comment during the Karnataka Assembly session on Thursday.
Congress leader and former Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, KR Ramesh Kumar, stoked a controversy on Thursday, 16 December, for making sexist remarks during the Assembly session, comparing the speaker's inability to control the House session to giving in to and 'enjoying' rape.
"There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position which you are in," said KR Ramesh Kumar.
Background
Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri found himself in a fix when MLAs continued to demand more time to speak on the farmers' issues. Kageri asked how he could run the session if he gave time to every member to speak. Giving up, he asked the members to decide on their own.
Looking at Ramesh Kumar, Kageri then said, "Whatever you decide - I will say yes. What I am thinking is that let us enjoy the situation. I can't control or regulate the system. My concern is about the business of the House. It also has to be covered."
Ramesh Kumar then intervened and made the controversial remark, which was met with laughter from the Speaker and members of the House.
Angry Reactions
However, his comments drew angry responses from his party colleagues.
Khanapur Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar tweeted, "The House shall apologise to entire womanhood, every mother, sister & daughter of this nation for such an obnoxious & shameless behaviour (SIC)."
Another Congress MLA, Somya Reddy, reacted to his sexist statement, saying, "This is just NOT ok. There needs to be an apology."
