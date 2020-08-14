What is the Way Forward for India’s Healthcare? Experts Explain
This is part of a 24-hour event on 15 Aug, which aims to take discourse on India’s development to the global stage.
After the resounding success its inaugural event ‘Charcha 2020’ in May 2020, The/Nudge Forum (global edition), in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and Skoll Foundation, and The Quint as its exclusive media partner, is bringing together all stakeholders for India’s development from the government, the markets, and civil society.
This Independence Day, in a never-done-before, 24 hours format, the event will engage world leaders and all stakeholders globally will participate – speak, listen, engage, network and more – to discuss India’s development, journey so far, and our way forward.
At 11:00 am IST, a panel discussion on ‘The Road Ahead: Building Resilience in India's Primary Healthcare System’ will be conducted by Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman and Founder, Narayana Health; Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO, Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, National Health Authority; and Preeti Sudan, outgoing Secretary, Ministry of Health, with the moderator being Sanjeev Arora.
The session will distil what we have learnt about India’s health systems – strengths and vulnerabilities through the course of the pandemic, while going deeper into opportunities to strengthen public healthcare systems and critical shifts and partnerships required to achieve the SDGs for affordable and inclusive healthcare by 2030.
Dr Devi Shetty will talk about how can we make affordable healthcare for all a reality. What systemic shifts are required and how can public-private partnerships be leveraged?
Dr Indu Bhushan will focus on our strengths and vulnerabilities as a country – and how Ayushman Bharat is addressing the critical systemic gaps in making quality healthcare affordable.
Preeti Sudan will address portable access to healthcare that covers the needs of migrants and the need for strengthening communities’ capacity.
The session is part of a 24-hour event, on 15 August, which envisions to take discourse on India’s development to the global stage.
