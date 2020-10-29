What is the Corruption Allegation Against Uttarakhand CM? 

Journalist Umesh Sharma had alleged in a social media post that a man from Jharkhand had deposited money into the bank account of Harinder Singh Rawat, who is related to chief minister.

The Indian Express reported that the high court order for CBI investigation came while hearing separate criminal writ petitions filed by journalists Umesh Sharma and Shiv Prasad Semwal. These two journalists had sought quashing of an FIR lodged against them in Dehradun in July this year under different IPC sections, following their social media post. The FIR was lodged after a retired professor, Harinder Singh Rawat, who was named in the video made by the journalists.