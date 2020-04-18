‘What Break? I Barely Use the Loo’ Docs, Nurses at KGMU COVID Ward

As the state with the largest population, Uttar Pradesh battles the novel coronavirus, The Quint reached out to the King George’s Medical University, (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow, the city's COVID hospital where doctors and nurses posted in the isolation ward take turns caring for COVID-19 patients. It's not been an easy ride for them or their families.

So how has the hospital organised itself as a COVID hospital? Teams of around 30-40 are set up and trained - this includes doctors, nurses, cleaners etc, who work for seven days in the isolation ward. Then, they go into quarantine for the next 14 days and the other team takes over.

Dr Farmaan Khan works with the medicine department. He tells us his experience: “The staff is tested once when their active duty is over, and then again when their quarantine period is over. If they test negative, then they can come back to work. The idea is to minimise the exposure among the staff and contain it.”