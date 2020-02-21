What Amulya Said Is Wrong: Father of Woman Who Said ‘Pak Zindabad’
President of the AlI India MIM Asaduddin Owaisi attempts to stop a woman, identified as Amulya, who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans during a protest against CAA, NRC and NPR in Bengaluru,on Thursday, 20 February.
President of the AlI India MIM Asaduddin Owaisi attempts to stop a woman, identified as Amulya, who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans during a protest against CAA, NRC and NPR in Bengaluru,on Thursday, 20 February.

What Amulya Said Is Wrong: Father of Woman Who Said ‘Pak Zindabad’

The father of a protester, who was charged with sedition after she said "Pakistan Zindabad" at an anti-CAA protest in Bengaluru on Thursday, 20 February, has criticised her slogans.

"What she said is wrong," he said, after the event and the subsequent hue and cry.

The woman, identified as Amulya Leona, has been video recorded saying “Pakistan Zindabad” into a mic at the Bengaluru protest. She has been arrested, charged with sedition and sent to judicial custody for two weeks.

Amulya's Father Criticises Her Slogans

Soon after the incident, Amulya’s father was inerviewed by media houses and was heard criticising her comments. News18 quoted him as saying, “Let my daughter rot in a jail. Let the police break her legs. I have no objection. She has caused so much misery to my family”.

President of the AlI India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi, was also present at the event.

In the videos, Owaisi can be seen trying to stop Amulya’s sloganeering, as police and other men also rush towards her and take away the mic, later removing her from the stage.

India Today TV spoke to Owaisi, who said, "I was about to do my evening prayer. Immediately I heard this. Nonsense. I immediately rushed towards her and stopped her. I said, what is this? What nonsense are you saying? We will never tolerate this thing. Afterwards, the police immediately came."

"We have registered a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A&B (promoting enmity between different groups, and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). Once formalities are completed, we will produce Amulya before the judicial magistrate," B Ramesh, DCP Bengaluru (West) said, as per India Today TV.

