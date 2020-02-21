What Amulya Said Is Wrong: Father of Woman Who Said ‘Pak Zindabad’
The father of a protester, who was charged with sedition after she said "Pakistan Zindabad" at an anti-CAA protest in Bengaluru on Thursday, 20 February, has criticised her slogans.
"What she said is wrong," he said, after the event and the subsequent hue and cry.
Amulya's Father Criticises Her Slogans
President of the AlI India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi, was also present at the event.
India Today TV spoke to Owaisi, who said, "I was about to do my evening prayer. Immediately I heard this. Nonsense. I immediately rushed towards her and stopped her. I said, what is this? What nonsense are you saying? We will never tolerate this thing. Afterwards, the police immediately came."
"We have registered a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A&B (promoting enmity between different groups, and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). Once formalities are completed, we will produce Amulya before the judicial magistrate," B Ramesh, DCP Bengaluru (West) said, as per India Today TV.
