‘What About Sanjiv Bhatt Case?’: Sena Asks BJP Amid Param Bir Row

Defending Deshmukh over the suicide case of MP Mohan Delkar, in which Singh has alleged to have been pressurised to conduct a probe on some BJP leaders, the Sena said that Singh was trying to sideline the probe.

“Singh has alleged that Deshmukh had pressurised him to probe the death of MP Mohan Delkar. It wasn’t a pressure, but an order and the home minister isn’t at fault while doing so. Singh bringing this up is a clear sign that he is trying to protect somebody at the orders of the central government. The letter written by Mohan Delkar is being considered as proof and the home minister had to order further inquiry into it because Singh was trying to sideline the probe,” the Sena alleged.

The stand by Sena comes on a day when the Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea by Singh and asked him to approach the Bombay High Court.

Singh on Monday, 22 March, had filed a petition before the apex court against his transfer to the Home Guard Department by the Maharashtra government in the backdrop of the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case and his alleged proximity to former API Sachin Vaze, who was arrested in the case.

Singh, in the plea, had also demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged malpractices by Deshmukh. Singh has alleged that the state Home Minister in February held several meetings with junior police officers, including Vaze, and gave them a target of Rs 100 crore to be collected from bars, pubs, and other establishments.