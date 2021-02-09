What About Mahatma Gandhi? Twitter on PM’s ‘Andolan Jivi’ Remark

In a statement, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) pointed out that, “Farmers would be more than happy to get back to farming if the government at least now accepts their legitimate demands.”

“Farmers would like to remind the PM that it is ‘andolan’ that have liberated India from colonial rulers and that is why we are proud to be ‘Andolan-jivis’[sic.]. It is the BJP and it’s predecessors that never did any ‘andolan’ against Britishers and they were always against the ‘andolans’, they are still scared of public movements,” read the SKM statement.