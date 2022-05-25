Six West Bengal Tourists Killed, 45 Injured in Bus Accident at Odisha's Ganjam

Six people from West Bengal were killed and 45 were injured when a bus carrying tourists overturned in Odisha's Kalinga Ghat on the Ganjam-Kandhamal border on the night of Tuesday, 24 May.

The bus carrying 77 people, out of which 65 were from West Bengal, was headed towards Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam from Daringbadi.

The police and firefighters from Bhanjanagar immediately rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. The injured persons were taken to Berhampur's MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Among the injured, 15 were in a critical condition, PTI reported the police as saying.

They also added that the bodies of the deceased persons were retrieved after breaking the bus's window panes.