West Bengal Tableau Proposal for Republic Day Parade Rejected
The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, 2 January, rejected the West Bengal government's tableau proposal for the upcoming Republic Day parade on 26 January, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, 22 proposals, 16 from states and union territories and six from central ministries – out of a total 56 have been shortlisted for this Republic Day parade, PTI reported.
The Ministry had received 32 tableau proposals from states and union territories and 24 from central ministries and departments.
What Is the Selection Process?
There is a well-established system for selection of tableau for participation in the Republic Day Parade. The Ministry of Defence invites proposals from all states, union territories, central ministries and departments.
The proposals are then evaluated in a series of meetings of the Expert Committee comprising eminent persons in the fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc, according to PTI.
Due to time constraints, only a limited number of tableau can be shortlisted for participation in the parade. "The selection process in vogue, leads to participation of the best tableau in the parade," the statement added.
(With inputs from PTI & ANI.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)