Three BSF Jawans Injured In Attack By B'deshi Smugglers At Border

It is reported that troops of the 107th battalion of the BSF had laid an ambush at the border and challenged a group of about 12 Bangladeshi smugglers when they were spotted in the area in the wee hours of the morning.

"The smugglers encircled the BSF party and brutally attacked them with bamboo sticks and sharp-edged cleaver-like weapons called 'Dah'," a senior BSF officer told PTI.

The troops fired five rounds in self-defence before the miscreants ran across the border, the officer further said.

Additionally, a packet containing eight kilograms of marijuana was seized from the incident site.

The officer further claimed that one or two of the attackers were injured by the BSF troops.

