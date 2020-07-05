Three BSF Jawans Injured In Attack By B'deshi Smugglers At Border
The BSF fired five rounds in self-defence in which one or two of the miscreants were allegedly injured.
Three Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were injured after Bangladeshi smugglers launched an attack on them along the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, said officials on Saturday, 5 July 2020.
The incident took place on the intervening night of 3 and 4 July near the Bansghata post of the BSF in the district.
It is reported that troops of the 107th battalion of the BSF had laid an ambush at the border and challenged a group of about 12 Bangladeshi smugglers when they were spotted in the area in the wee hours of the morning.
"The smugglers encircled the BSF party and brutally attacked them with bamboo sticks and sharp-edged cleaver-like weapons called 'Dah'," a senior BSF officer told PTI.
The troops fired five rounds in self-defence before the miscreants ran across the border, the officer further said.
Additionally, a packet containing eight kilograms of marijuana was seized from the incident site.
The officer further claimed that one or two of the attackers were injured by the BSF troops.
(With inputs from PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.