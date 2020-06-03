Questions on press freedom in West Bengal have risen once again after editor of the popular Bengali daily, Anandabazar Patrika, Anirban Chatterjee, stepped down from his position.Chatterjee's decision to step down was taken on Sunday, 31 May. On Monday, the newspaper's print edition said that Ishani Datta Ray was taking over as the acting editor.This comes after reports that Chatterjee was summoned by the Kolkata Police recently, regarding an article in the newspaper on the inadequate supply of PPE kits to the staff of a COVID-19 hospital.Bike-borne Assailants Fire at ABP News Team’s Vehicle in DelhiSpeaking to The Quint, however, Chatterjee denied any political angle to his exit.“My decision to resign as editor of Anandabazar Patrika was taken by me a long time back. I have been trying to relieve myself of this duty for more than a year, but there were issues that needed to be sorted out first,” Chatterjee said.News about Chatterjee's summon by the police came to the fore after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted on 28 May that he had sought an update from the Chief Secretary of the state on Chatterjee being summoned by the police.According to sources, the editor was served a notice by the Hare Street Police Station in Kolkata on 25 May to appear before them for questioning.Chatterjee had then sent a letter to the police station stating that he would be unable to make a physical appearance.In the letter, which has been accessed by The Quint, Chatterjee wrote that he had filed a plea for anticipatory bail at the Calcutta High Court and also that he had been advised not to venture into public places due to the COVID-19 situation and his old age.Speaking about the police summon, Chatterjee said that the legal department of his office was looking into it and that he would say nothing further.Chatterjee took over as editor for the Anandabazar Patrika four years ago. Sources in the newspaper also tell The Quint that he had been having disagreements with the ABP group, of which the newspaper is a part of, on various issues like pay-cuts and staff layoffs.No, ABP News Didn’t Blame Congress for Chandrayaan-2 Setback We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.