B’deshi Student Asked to Leave India By MHA for Anti-CAA Protests

A Bangladeshi student, pursuing an undergraduate degree at West Bengal’s Visva Bharati University, was served a notice by Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office, under Ministry of Home Affairs, asking her to leave the country in fifteen days, reportedly due to her participation in anti-CAA protests.

The notice mentions the student, Afsara Anika Meem, a first-year student of Design, “engaged in anti-government activities” which are a “breach of her visa”.