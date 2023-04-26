11 Detained in WB's Kaliaganj Amid Protests Over Alleged Rape, Murder of Teen

At least 11 people have been detained in West Bengal's Kaliaganj so far for allegedly causing arson while protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl.

The teenage girl's body was found in a canal last week, sparking protests by locals.

While the police has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the area, protesters torched a police station and several vehicles and pelted stones in complete disregard of the prohibitory orders.