West Bengal Govt Passes Resolution Against Extension of BSF Jurisdiction

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, 16 November, passed a resolution against the Centre’s decision to extend the Border Security Force’s (BSF) jurisdiction in the state, news agency PTI reported.

The resolution was passed with 112 MLAs voting in favour and 63 opposing it.

This comes days after the Punjab Legislative Assembly on 11 November, unanimously passed a resolution discarding the Union government's notification expanding the jurisdiction of the BSF in the state, labelling it an 'insult' to the state authorities.