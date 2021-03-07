Refugees, Not Infiltrators Welcome: PM Modi at Bengal Poll Rally
PM Modi is holding a mega election rally in Kolkata, while the CM will hold a protest against fuel hike in Siliguri.
Raising the poll pitch at an election rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, 7 March, said a Bharatiya Janata Party government promises a West Bengal where development and positive change would take priority.
He said, "We promise you a Sonar Bangla where infiltrators would not be welcomed but refugees will be."
He also launched an attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she broke the trust of the people of Bengal.
Actor Mithun Chakraborty Joins BJP
At the same rally on Sunday, actor Mithun Chakraborty, who has been Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP in the past, joined the BJP.
This is the first major event by the saffron party after the declaration of the eight-phase elections.
Several top senior BJP leaders and celebrities, including actor Mithun Chakraborty, are present at the event.
The party’s national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya met Chakraborty on Saturday at the latter’s residence in Kolkata.
Mithun Chakraborty, 70, was a Rajya Sabha MP for the Trinamool Congress for two years, before resigning.
A host of big names from Bengal’s cinema industry, popularly known as Tollywood, have joined the BJP as well as the Trinamool Congress. Actors Payel Sarkar and Srabanti Chatterjee have been among the high profile names to join the BJP.
On Saturday, the saffron camp pitted ex-Trinamool Congress heavyweight and former state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in East Midnapore’s Nandigram seat.
Meanwhile, CM Banerjee will be holding a 'padyatra' against the LPG price hike in Siliguri on Sunday.
The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to polls in eight phases between 27 March and 29 April. The counting will take place on 2 May.
