Refugees, Not Infiltrators Welcome: PM Modi at Bengal Poll Rally

Raising the poll pitch at an election rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, 7 March, said a Bharatiya Janata Party government promises a West Bengal where development and positive change would take priority.

He said, "We promise you a Sonar Bangla where infiltrators would not be welcomed but refugees will be."

He also launched an attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she broke the trust of the people of Bengal.