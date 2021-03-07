‘Stupid, Tasteless’: Omar Abdullah on Suvendu’s Kashmir Remark
In a rally, Suvendu Adhikari said, “West Bengal will turn into Kashmir if they (TMC) come to power.”
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday, 7 March, slammed Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari over his remarks that West Bengal would become Kashmir if the Trinamool Congress (TMC) came to power in the state. Abdullah called Adhikari's comments "stupid, tasteless."
"But according to you BJP wallas Kashmir has become paradise after August 2019 so what’s wrong with West Bengal becoming Kashmir? Anyway, Bengalis love Kashmir & visit us in large numbers so we forgive you your stupid, tasteless comment," Abdullah tweeted.
In a public gathering on Saturday, Adhikari reportedly said, "West Bengal will turn into Kashmir, if they (TMC) come to power."
His remarks came on the same day the BJP pitted him against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. Notably, Adhikari had won Nandigram under TMC in 2016.
“I am Nandigram’s Bhumi Putra. She (Mamata) is an outsider here. I will defeat her and send her back to Kolkata,” he announced, after his candidature was announced.
The eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections start on 27 March, with results set to be announced on 2 May.
