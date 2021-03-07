‘Stupid, Tasteless’: Omar Abdullah on Suvendu’s Kashmir Remark

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday, 7 March, slammed Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari over his remarks that West Bengal would become Kashmir if the Trinamool Congress (TMC) came to power in the state. Abdullah called Adhikari's comments "stupid, tasteless."

"But according to you BJP wallas Kashmir has become paradise after August 2019 so what’s wrong with West Bengal becoming Kashmir? Anyway, Bengalis love Kashmir & visit us in large numbers so we forgive you your stupid, tasteless comment," Abdullah tweeted.