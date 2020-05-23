Based on the request from the Government of West Bengal, the Indian Army has provided five columns to assist the Kolkata City Civil Administration in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, ANI quoted Indian Army officials as confirming.PTI has also reported that the Indian army has been deployed in cyclone-ravaged Kolkata and neighbouring districts for restoration work.The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Saturday, 23 May, asked the army to join the relief and restoration efforts in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, which has left the state devastated.In a series of tweets, the West Bengal Home Department said that it was mobilising "maximum strength in unified command mode on 24×7 basis" to restore essential infrastructure.First Coronavirus, Now Cyclone Amphan: Kolkata’s Poor Cry For HelpThe Home Department further tweeted that the Railways, port and private sector were also requested to supply teams and equipment.The tweets also stated that hundreds of teams from multiple departments were working on cutting and clearing of fallen trees which is key to restoration of essential services like electricity and drinking water.Earlier today, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that 10 more teams will be deployed in West Bengal in addition to the 26 teams already deployed.(With inputs from PTI & ANI)Amphan: PM Announces Rs 1,000 Cr Relief for WB, 500 Cr for Odisha We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.