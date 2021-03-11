‘Urge All to Stay Calm’: Mamata’s Msg From Hospital After Attack

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a video from a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, 11 March, appealed to everyone to maintain peace and refrain from doing anything that can cause inconvenience to the public, a day after the alleged attack on her in Nandigram.

"It is true that I was badly hurt yesterday and my hand, my leg and my ligament are injured. I also experienced severe pain in my head and my chest yesterday after receiving such a big injury. I was standing near the bonnet of the car when I was pushed strongly against it and the car pressed into my leg. In such a state, I took whatever medicines I had and immediately left for Kolkata. Since then, I have been in the care of doctors," Banerjee said in the video message.