‘On the Same Page With Centre’: Mamata on Lockdown Extension

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, 11 April, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about extending the nationwide lockdown till 30 April, as the next two weeks are going to be "crucial and critical" in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Banerjee said West Bengal, too, is in favour of continuing the restrictions till the end of April.

"The PM, during the video-conference with chief ministers, said the lockdown will be extended till 30 April. We are also on the same page with the Centre. The PM also said the next two weeks are going to be very crucial and critical. We all have to be more careful and stay indoors," she told reporters in Kolkata.