‘On the Same Page With Centre’: Mamata on Lockdown Extension
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, 11 April, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about extending the nationwide lockdown till 30 April, as the next two weeks are going to be "crucial and critical" in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Banerjee said West Bengal, too, is in favour of continuing the restrictions till the end of April.
"The PM, during the video-conference with chief ministers, said the lockdown will be extended till 30 April. We are also on the same page with the Centre. The PM also said the next two weeks are going to be very crucial and critical. We all have to be more careful and stay indoors," she told reporters in Kolkata.
Banerjee said she requested the central government to ensure strict vigil on the border areas, so that no one is able to sneak in during this period.
"We have sought a financial package from the PM to tackle the outbreak in the state... We asked the Centre to announce a Rs 10 lakh crore package for the states," she said.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
