‘CAA Will Not Be Implemented in WB as Long as I Am Alive’: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, 27 December, said that as long as she is alive, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in the state.

No one can snatch away the rights of the people of the country, like citizenship, the Trinamool Congress supremo said at a programme.

Supporting the students’ protest across the country against the contentious CAA, she wondered why they can vote to elect a government on turning 18 but not have the right to protest.