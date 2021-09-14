WB: Bombs Explode Near BJP MP’s Home, a Day After Probe Begins for First Attack

On 8 September, at least three crude bombs were purportedly hurled outside Arjun Singh's residence at Bhatpara.

Speaking to ANI, Singh had previously accused the TMC for the attack and said, "The (state) government has arrived at the door with a bomb. Now, we have to do something in self-defence. Two months ago, a person in Nabanna was given the responsibility to have me killed."

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had reacted to the incident, saying that the "wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating".

On Tuesday, Singh said, "Bombs were hurled in front of my house on 8 September and behind the house this morning."

(With input from PTI and NDTV)