WB BJP Head Dilip Ghosh Makes Death Threat to TMC Workers at Rally

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, in a controversial statement on Sunday, 8 November, issued a warning to supporters of the Trinamool Congress workers, saying that they should mend their ways or they risk having their arms and legs broken and even being killed.

The statement, made at a rally in Haldia, came just two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections in 2021. Shah has set an ambitious target of winning 200 of the state's 294 seats.