Portion of Barddhaman Railway Station in West Bengal Collapses
- A portion of a building at Barddhaman Railway Station in West Bengal collapsed around 8:30 pm on Saturday, 4 January, Sunmeet Sharma, General Manager, Eastern Railway told ANI.
- At least six people were reported injured in the incident, two of whom have been shifted to a hospital, while four others were given first-aid.
- Nobody is trapped under debris and the rescue operation has concluded, Sharma told ANI.
(With inputs fro ANI.)
