EPS to Babul Supriyo – Prominent Candidates Who Won & Lost Polls
Who are the prominent winners and losers in the states? Here’s a look, as per latest trends.
After almost two months of the electoral process, results for the Assembly elections began across four states and one Union Territory was announced on Sunday, 2 May.
While the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are inching closer to victory in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the LDF is all set to return to power in Kerala. In Assam, the BJP-led NDA alliance is expected to come to power.
Tamil Nadu
- Incumbent Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami has emerged victorious yet again in his home constituency of Edappadi. He was leading against DMK’s T Sampath Kumar by over 70,000 votes.
- Kushboo Sundar, the celebrity entrant into Tamil Nadu BJP is likely to lose in Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai, after trailing by over 10,000 votes against DMK’s Ezhilan.
- DMK supremo MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is contesting from Chepauk seat, too is set to win from the seat.
West Bengal
- Sitting MP and BJP leader Babul Supriyo has lost the high-stake Tollygunge assembly battle to TMC heavyweight and PWD Minister Aroop Biswas.
- Likewise, another sitting MP and BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta has lost the Tarakeswar constituency to TMC’s Ramendu Sinharay.
- Former Mayor of and TMC Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Firhad Hakim is likely to register a huge victory in Kolkata Port constituency, against Congress’ Md Mukhtar.
Kerala
- Incumbent Health Minister KK Shailaja is leading in Mattannur by a margin of over 50,000 votes.
- The BJP saw a major defeat in Palakkad after ‘Metro man’ E Sreedharan, one of the party’s most recognised faces, lost the race to Shafi Parambil by a margin of 3,000 votes.
- LDF’s V Sivankutty won Nemom seat by defeating Kummanam Rajasekharan, BJP’s only sitting MLA in Kerala by 5,000 votes.
Assam
- Assam Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to win Jalukbari constituency by a margin of over one lakh votes
- Jailed activist and prominent peasant leader Akhil Gogoi is leading from the Sibsagar constituency against BJP's Surabhi Rajkonwar
- Congress’ Rekibuddin Ahmed is likely to win the Chaygaon constituency by a margin of over 33,700 votes.
