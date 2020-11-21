We’re at the Brink: Delhi Doctors on COVID ICU Beds Availability  

Dr Pankaj Kumar, head of critical care unit at Fortis hospital, Shalimar Bagh, also tells us that the hospital has no beds or ventilators available as of 19 November.

At Max Hospital, Saket, the situation is not any better. Dr Arun Dewan, Senior Director (Critical Care) and Associate Director (Internal Medicine), says, “At our hospital, we have always had referral patients from outside states as well. So, we have anyway been full for the past few months. If you look at the last six months, for instance, our occupancy has been close to 100%. When Delhi was not so severely affected, we could still accommodate patients in a few hours time. But now, we are struggling to find ways to do it.”

He adds that not just ICU beds, but the availability of speciality beds is also important to take care of high-intensity patients.

Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, says,