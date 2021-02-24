Gujarat: Stones Pelted at Dalit Man’s Wedding Party, FIR Against 9

In an incident of caste-based violence in Gujarat’s Aravalli district, the wedding procession of a Dalit man was attacked by a group of nine Rajput men on Tuesday evening, 23 February.

The wedding procession was en route Linch village near Bayad town where the wedding was scheduled to take place when the family was disrupted by the men who also hurled casteist slurs.

One of the accused, according to the police, assaulted a relative of the bride, noted PTI.