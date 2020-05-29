TASTING, TASTING, TASTING!This has been the mantra across many urban middle class households in the country ever since COVID-19 coronavirus shunted us indoors. Food, from frugal to elaborate, has been on top of our minds as our days are confined to kitchen and dining space. As eating-out options got ruled out, many of us have found that eggs don’t melt when heated, instead they grow solid! And that noodles never cook in two minutes.However, never too late to realise that all the world is a kitchen and we are nothing but cooks. The Quint is exploring this world of food with Rocky and Mayur - the famous foodie duo, and Krish Ashok- a techie, a musician, a self-taught home cook, and an author. While Rocky and Mayur—of ‘Highway on My Plate’ fame—share their food memories and diversity of the art of cooking, Ashok explains the science of cooking.Colourful, tasty, and satisfying- this discussion, moderated by The Quint’s Opinion Editor Nishtha Gautam, is everything that we want our food to be.Food is also about politics—of various hues and flavours. From gendered aspect of the act of cooking to supply chain and consumption issues, food allows us to discuss almost everything in the world. However, when the world outside remains glum, everyone can do with some cheer even when serious issues get discussed.Food is about joy and sustenance. It is also about emotion and comfort. The three panelists will also share their quick fix ‘pick me up’ dishes that keep them going when the going gets tough.Let’s count our blessings, keep the ‘spirits’ high, and share what we can with those who need it.Register here to register for this exclusive discussion at 5 pm on 30 May 2020. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.