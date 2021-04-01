‘Won’t Survive’: Traders, Hotels Dread 2nd Lockdown in Maharashtra

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is facing it’s biggest challenge amid the pandemic. With COVID-19 cases on the rise once again in Mumbai, Pune and other cities and districts of the state, Thackeray has warned and hinted at another lockdown several times over the last few days.

While the Shiv Sena’s allies in the state, the NCP and the Congress, have publicly voiced their disagreement to a second blanket lockdown, strategies are being devised by the state government to find a middle ground.