‘TMC Govt Will Not Allow NRC, NPR in West Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday, 9 December, that her government of West Bengal will not allow the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) or National Population Register (NPR) in the state, reported PTI.

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserted they would begin implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in January 2021, Banerjee raised the issue in a public meeting in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, accusing BJP of playing divisive politics by trying to implement CAA, accusing the saffron party of ploying to throw people out of the state.