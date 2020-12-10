‘TMC Govt Will Not Allow NRC, NPR in West Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee
The West Bengal CM maintained that all residents are citizens of the country, and no one can change that fact.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday, 9 December, that her government of West Bengal will not allow the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) or National Population Register (NPR) in the state, reported PTI.
Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserted they would begin implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in January 2021, Banerjee raised the issue in a public meeting in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, accusing BJP of playing divisive politics by trying to implement CAA, accusing the saffron party of ploying to throw people out of the state.
The CM said, “I, as the chief minister, say that you are citizens and no one can change that. We will not allow NRC or NPR. We will not allow Bengal to be turned into Gujarat”
CM Banerjee alleged that the BJP has brought outsiders to the state – in an evident jibe against BJP Chief JP Nadda – who are going door to door to make divise campaigns.
To appeal to her voter bank of the Matua community, who hold a sway over the North 24 Parganas district, and neighbouring Assembly constituencies, Banerjee said her government has prioritised numerous development programmes for the community, reported PTI.
Banerjee alleged that BJP is using politics to try to divide the “Matua family” and her government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the development of the community, alongside the declaration of a public holiday for the birth anniversary of Harichand Thakur, the founder of the Matua sect, reported PTI.
BJP Chief Nadda’s Convoy Attacked in West Bengal
BJP chief Nadda on Thursday lashed out at Banerjee’s party for alleged security lapses during his ongoing visit before the West Bengal polls, after his convoy was allegedly attacked and pelted with stones.
He alleged there is intolerance and lawlessness in West Bengal, and that BJP will win next year’s Assembly elections in the state.
“I can say with confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021, lotus will bloom,” Nadda said, while addressing the party workers at South 24 Parganas, reported Hindustan Times.
Vehicles of BJP leaders, including the BJP chief were stoned when they were going to attend an organisational meeting at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district. The ‘assault’ was telecast live by several Bengali news channels, reported Hindustan Times.
“On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji’s vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC,” West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told PTI.
Ghosh has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah claiming, “Police allowed a mob of around 200 people, carrying bamboo sticks, to raise slogans, demonstrate and show black flags to Nadda.”
He urged Shah to issue directives to the state home secretary to provide adequate security cover during Nadda’s visit, reported Hindustan Times.
(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times)
