‘We Will Not Allow BJP To Form Govt in Delhi’: Bhim Army Chief

The Additional Public Prosecutor, appearing for the police, said there have been no adverse situation in Delhi due to Azad's visit in the past one week and the police has found no material against him.

He said, however, that the police has apprehensions Azad will repeat the offences committed by him before but failed to specify them.

When the judge pressed to know what the offences were, the counsel said he had given "hate speeches" before.

To this, the judge pointed out that the Bhim Army Chief was not booked for the offence of giving "hate speech" in any of the FIRs registered against him till date.

The Additional Public Prosecutor told the court that Azad was not the owner of the property which he claimed to be his office in Delhi and its owner was one Bahadur Abbas who had rented the property to some other person.