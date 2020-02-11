‘We Were & Are Zero, It’s BJP’s Defeat’: Congress Leader
Congress leader and Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on Tuesday, 11 February, said that his party was not defeated in the Delhi election as its tally remained at zero like in 2015, and so it was the BJP's loss.
The Congress had not won even a single seat in the 2015 Assembly polls too.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema hailed the AAP's performance in the Delhi Assembly election as a victory of agenda of development over that of hatred and dirty politics.”
The Aam Aadmi Party is the second largest party in Punjab with 19 MLAs in the 117-member House.
The counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly election is over, with AAP winning 62 seats, and the BJP winning eight seats.
