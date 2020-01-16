‘We Have to Do As The Americans Did After 9/11’: CDS on Terrorism

In an address at the Raisina Dialogue, Chief Of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, 16 January, that the only way to end terrorism is to follow America’s plan after 9/11: “go on a spree on global war on terror.”

Rawat pitched for global action against terrorism, saying the future of wars on terrorism will involve man-to-man combat and that the threat of terrorism could not be banished with just diplomatic talks.

“Terrorism is here to stay so long as there are going to be states that are going to sponsor terrorism and they are going to use terrorists as proxies, make weapons available to them, make funding for them – then we can't control terrorism,” said Rawat.