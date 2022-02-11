'We Condemn North Korea's Destabilising Ballistic Missile Launches': Quad
The foreign ministers of India, the US, Australia, and Japan met in Melbourne on Friday.
The foreign ministers of India, the United States, Australia, and Japan met at the 4th Quad Leaders’ Summit on Friday, 11 February, and said that they condemned North Korea's destabilising ballistic missile launches, which it said were in violation of the UN Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs).
The leaders called for the complete denuclearisation of North Korea and demanded an immediate resolution on the issue of Japanese abductees.
The leaders said in a joint statement, "Quad partners champion the free, open, and inclusive rules-based order, rooted in international law, that protects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of regional countries."
They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core, and opposed "coercive economic policies and practices that run counter to this system."
The group aimed to strengthen diplomatic ties with like-minded nations and shared the 'Quad Principles' vision for technology, governance, development, and use.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Australia's Marise Payn held the talks in Melbourne.
S Jaishankar said that he was "impressed" by the Quad's progress. He tweeted:
"A long and productive day in Melbourne. Just finished the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Impressed by the progress we have made."
'Post-COVID World Must Be Trusted, Transparent': Jaishankar
In a separate tweet, Jaishankar said that the group discussed a resilient and transparent post-COVID world.
He tweeted, "A fruitful roundtable this afternoon with Australia based CEOs. So encouraging to hear their experiences of India's improved ease of doing business. Discussed why post Covid world must be resilient, trusted and transparent. Thank Australia India Chamber of Commerce for organizing [sic]."
On COVID Vaccine Delivery
The Quad nations said in a joint statement that they have pledged to donate over 1.3 billion doses globally, starting this year. They added that the partner countries were assisting in training healthcare workers, combating vaccine hesitancy, and augmenting infrastructure, especially the cold chain systems for 'last mile' vaccine delivery.
The group also discussed the humanitarian crises in Myanmar.
"We remain gravely concerned about the crisis in Myanmar and call for an end to violence, the release of all those arbitrarily detained, including foreigners, and unhindered humanitarian access."Quad leaders said in a statement
The fifth Quad Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held in Japan in the first half of 2022.
