We Choose Unity: Chidambaram Quotes Joe Biden for Bihar, MP Voters
Chidamabaram also lauded the re-election of New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday, 18 October, took to Twitter to quote America’s Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the states that are soon going to the polls.
“Mr Joe Biden, Democratic candidate in the US elections said yesterday ‘We choose hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction and yes, truth over lies.’”P Chidambaram
Chidambaram then went on to state that it is a “good vow that the people of Bihar, MP and elsewhere should take when they go to the polling booths this month.”
Further, Chidamabaram, pointed out that the re-election of Jacinda Ardern, on Saturday, 17 October, as the New Zealand Prime Minister “gives us hope that decency and progressive values can win elections in a democracy”.
Bihar will go to polls on 28 October, 3 and 7 November for 243 Assembly seats. Meanwhile, elections to 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh will take place on 3 November.
Both states will declare results on 10 November.
