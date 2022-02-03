'We Are Witnessing Trailers of Future Conflicts': Army Chief General MM Naravane
General Naravane added that India's "adversaries will continue with efforts to achieve their strategic aims".
"We are witnessing trailers of future conflicts," Army Chief General MM Naravane, said on Thursday, 3 February, according to PTI.
He further added that India's "adversaries will continue with efforts to achieve their strategic aims".
Addressing an online seminar, Naravane stated that India was facing "unique, substantial and multi-domain" security challenges.
"We are witnessing trailers of future conflicts. These are being enacted daily on the information battlefield, in the networks and cyberspace. They are also being played along unsettled and active borders... sort of conflict by use of grey zone activities in the political, military and economic domains, and do so in a collusive manner."Army Chief General MM Naravane
Without mentioning China and Pakistan, General Naravane also stated that the borders in question, with nuclear-capable neighbours, are stretching the security apparatus and the necessary resources.
"It is for us now to visualise the battlefield contours of tomorrow based on these trailers. If you look around, you will realise the reality of today," he continued.
The army chief added that developments on the northern borders of the country have underscored adequately the need for capable and prepared forces that are supported by modern technology.
He hinted at China, saying that "some nations" are challenging the rules-based order and globally accepted norms. These challenges have manifested in forms of aggression and "opportunistic actions" to alter the "status quo".
"The events of 2020 have been testimony to the diversity of security threats in all domains and this has brought the spotlight towards non-contact and grey zone warfare. We need to augment capabilities in both non-contact and contact modes of warfare."Army Chief General MM Naravane, referring to the Eastern Ladakh face-off
According to PTI, General Naravane also talked about the developments in Afghanistan that have surfaced "the use of proxies and non-state actors to decisive effect".
"These actors thrive on local conditions, innovatively exploit low-cost options to devastating impact and create conditions that limit the full use of sophisticated capabilities which are available to state," he explained.
The army chief added that the integration process of the three services of the army, navy and airforce, through theaterisation, is moving smoothly and timely and that the army is fully committed to achieving this transformation.
The Indian Army is focussing on restructuring, reorienting and re-balancing its forces and is "a work in progress".
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.