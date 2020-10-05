‘We Are Prepared For Any Conflict’: IAF Amid Indo-China Tensions

The chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, has said that the IAF is prepared for any conflict including a two-front war amid the rising tensions between India and China.

Days before the Air Force Day parade scheduled on 8 October, Bhadauria said that the IAF is “well-positioned and have made deployment in all relevant areas,” with Ladakh being a small part of the plan.

Speaking to PTI, Bhadauria said that the induction of the Rafale has given the IAF an “operational edge” but cautioned that we should not be underestimating our adversary.